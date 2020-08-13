SCHERR, W.Va. — Speed was a factor in a crash that killed two people and seriously injured another Wednesday on state Route 93 in Grant County, authorities said.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified one of the victims as Tucker Weed of Keyser. The second was a juvenile female whose name was not released.
The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near Dam Site Road, authorities said. A 1995 Toyota Tercel driven by Seth Workman of Keyser was driving at a high speed when the vehicle went off the edge of the road, hit the ground a short distance away, flipped and slammed into a tree, police said.
Workman was thrown from the vehicle and flown by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment. No information on his condition was available Thursday.
