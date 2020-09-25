Deputy: Bear causes fatal motorcycle crash in Grant County

HARTMANSVILLE, W.Va. — A bear crossing U.S. Route 50 was to blame for a Wednesday evening accident that killed one motorcyclist and seriously injured another, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Ronald Gene Swing, 82, of Ripley County, Indiana, wrecked his motorcycle as he attempted to miss the animal, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carl Hunter Taul, also of Ripley County, crashed while attempting to avoid Swing's accident. He was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. His condition was not available Friday.
The wreck happened about a mile from the Grant-Mineral county line, police said.
West Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff's office with accident investigation. Fire and EMS units from both Grant and Mineral counties were on the scene.
