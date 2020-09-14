LAVALE — An Allegany County sheriff's deputy is being credited with extinguishing a fire Thursday at the Good News Assembly of God Church, 500 National Highway.
The fire started when someone cleaning sprayed disinfectant into a light switch, creating sparks and igniting the fire behind a wall, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson said Monday that Senior Deputy Kyle Rounds responded to the call and found a front door to the church open and smoke coming out of the building.
Rounds, with the assistance from a church employee, located a fire extinguisher in the basement and was able to limit the spread of the fire to the rest of the church, Robertson said.
"Senior Deputy Rounds not only protected the employee inside by extinguishing the fire, but also put the fire out and saved the church from further damage," Robertson said. "His actions reflect greatly upon himself and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office."
The 1:40 p.m. incident caused about $3,000 damage, fire investigators said.
