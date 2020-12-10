MIDLAND — A deputy of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office suffered apparently minor injuries in a Wednesday morning crash on state Route 36 in Midland that involved his marked police cruiser, a dump truck and one other vehicle.
Sheriff Craig Robertson said the officer was treated at UPMC Western Maryland where he was released later and was said to be "doing well." The identity of the deputy was not disclosed.
Maryland State Police investigated.
Midland and Shaft volunteer fire departments and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the accident that reportedly closed Route 36 for an hour.
The accident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. in the area of Ocean Hill Road prompting alert of first responders by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
