FROSTBURG — On Saturday afternoon, Main Street closed down for a long-time Fourth of July weekend family favorite event.
The Frostburg Elks Lodge hosted Derby Day, which has been held on or near the holiday for more than 40 years.
“It’s been great this year,” organizer Sharon Kyle said of the planning process for Saturday’s race. This year should have been the 45th race, she noted, but the pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s event.
Thirty-nine cars ran in this year’s race, Kyle said. While it’s not the largest amount of entries they’ve ever had, she said, this year’s pool was the biggest it had been in years.
“We’ve already started planning for next year, too,” Kyle noted. They hope to have even more racers participate in next year’s Derby Day, she said, and so far that is shaping up to be the case.
Over the course of four decades, Kyle said, the race has evolved from its early years. It has become “a Hallmark moment,” Kyle said.
“A friend of mine called me, and we were talking about how things have changed throughout the years. She said ‘Sort of like a Hallmark card,’” Kyle said. “I thought that was really good because when it started, the object was to have a parent build the car with the child, and it was a bonding experience for them. Now those things have changed. Other people build them, the sponsors, and throughout the years those cars are passed down. The enthusiasm for the drivers hasn’t changed.”
Kyle’s “big wish” for Saturday, she said, was for rain in the forecast to hold off, and her wish was granted. The afternoon was warm, but not hot, with a strong enough breeze that one of the finish line tents was dismantled by its strength just ahead of the race beginning.
The crowd filled in as the racing progressed, with several hundred people gathered on the curbs to sip drinks in the sun and chat while they watched.
The pomp and pageantry around the race began at noon, starting with a parade of the drivers down Main Street and the national anthem, sung by Keith Harper. After the opening ceremony, racers queued up two by two on red, white and blue ramps, awaiting their chance at the wave of the flag to launch down the street and over the finish line.
Ultimately, Frog Hollow Maple Syrup took first place and Breast Cancer Awareness second.
Because Derby Day has been a Frostburg tradition for so long, there were also contestants who were legacy racers.
On Saturday, soon-to-be-fourth-grader Landon Padfield took the wheel for the car sponsored by B&B Country Meats. His grandpa, David Smith, was one of the racers in the fourth-ever Derby Day when he was 14 years old, and Smith’s daughter Jessica raced when she was a teenager, too. David Smith is also building a new car to participate in next year’s race, but for the Redneck Fishing Club rather than B&B.
“I woke up at 6 o’clock to do this,” Landon said, explaining how excited he was to get out and race when he got up this morning. “I haven’t lost yet.”
When he took part in the race, David Smith said, he won two rounds and lost two. Jessica Smith had the same results when she participated more than a decade ago. Just before his third race on Saturday, Landon had won his first two matchups. Ultimately, B&B came in sixth place.
“If he wins this next one, he’ll have done better than any of us,” David Smith said. “We’re just glad he got to experience it this year.”
Landon will also hopefully be the first of many participants from the family over the next nine years, David Smith said, as Landon’s little brother and cousins are also hoping to take part in future races.
“Seeing the excitement of the kids,” Jessica Smith said, is the highlight of the day.
