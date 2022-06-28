FROSTBURG, Md. — Sen. George Edwards will be honored and thanked for his dedication to Allegany County when he attends the 45th annual Frostburg Derby Day.
Frostburg Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 470 will celebrate Derby Day on July 2 at 11 a.m. with a rain date of July 4. Member Todd Logsdon, who was an intern in Edwards’ office, will deliver the remarks. Edwards will lead the Derby Day Parade of Drivers down East Main Street to the Frostburg Elks. Ella Holly will sing the national anthem with music provided by Music Express.
The 52 cars slated to race down Main Street include 12 new cars and sponsors with Frostburg Police, Frostburg State University Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Fraternal Order Police Lodge 144 and Maryland State Police stepping up this year.
The flaggers this year are Maelea Cramer, Miss Heritage Days; Olivia Leonard, Miss Maryland Princess; Tess Bond, Miss Allegany’s County Teen; McClairen Eisenhour, Miss Heritage Days; Kate Hollenbeck, Miss Appalachian Outstanding Teen; Rebecca West, Cumberland’s Outstanding Teen; and Brielle Windle, Miss Appalachian Fest.
On July 4, 2011, the Frostburg Elks honored Arthur T. Bond for his dedication of 11 years of working to keep Derby Day running strong and giving area youth the opportunity to participate. This year, his great-granddaughter Tess Bond continues the tradition as flagger.
The Cumberland Mermaid Pod will be set up in the parking lot of Fatboy’s Pizza Shack to raise money for the Frostburg Elks to be donated to the veterans charity. A grill donated by Lowe’s and a commemorative bench custom built by Dan Bernard in commemoration of Derby Day will be raffled after the race. T-shirts will be sold at the starting line and food vendors will be available in the Elks parking lot and on the sidewalks.
