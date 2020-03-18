CUMBERLAND — Senior centers in Allegany County have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the agency has stopped taking care of its clients.
“We are getting about 20 calls per day for meals and additional food,” said Rhonda Hardman, the agency’s Older American Acts program manager.
As of Tuesday, more than 500 meals were being delivered daily at unscheduled hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Anyone in need of the meals may contact any of four senior centers in Allegany County or the HRDC main office at 301-777-5970.
Providing meals is a crucial service, but the HRDC provides much more than food.
“We are family. We are here to assist our seniors,” Hardman said. “We just want them to stay home and stay safe.”
Some of the seniors who normally spend weekdays at the senior centers in Cumberland, Frostburg, Georges Creek (Lonaconing) and Westernport seem to be holding their own in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are finding that some of our seniors are doing OK on their own,” Hardman said. “But a lot of them rely on the senior centers for socialization.
“They rely on us for that contact. We will see what happens if this continues four weeks or longer,” she said.
Wendolyn Mckenzie, Allegany County HRDC executive director, said the “Safety and well-being of our clients and staff are of the utmost importance.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation, making changes as necessary,” she said.
