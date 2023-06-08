CUMBERLAND — Plans are underway to attract visitors downtown and ease inconveniences caused by construction work on Baltimore Street.
The $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which will replace a pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, arose from the need to replace aging infrastructure beneath Baltimore Street.
Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, leads the downtown mall renovation that began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
Despite the ongoing construction project, city officials remind the public that downtown restaurants and businesses are open, the George Street garage offers free parking for the first two hours and live music is scheduled.
“We’re getting some new light pole banners,” Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission, said Thursday of an effort to promote shopping downtown.
The banners will hang in Merchant’s Alley and other poles downtown with “open for business” messages, she said.
Kelleher said light poles that illuminated part of Baltimore Street were removed during construction.
She and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss are working with the city’s engineering department to light the area at night, which might include solar devices.
“It’s just challenging,” Kelleher said and added that restaurant and business owners with concerns should contact her at melinda.kelleher@cumberlandmd.gov.
The DDC will provide updates and discuss concerns about the construction project at a virtual town hall 11 a.m. June 27.
“This will be the first one,” she said of hosting a meeting since the redevelopment began.
While plans for the town hall are still being finalized, a link for the meeting is expected to be posted on the DDC website.
Friday After Five will be held near Mezzos on South Centre Street July 7 as Liam Robinette opens for Queen City Funk & Soul, she said.
Roads closed
Replacement of water, sewer and electric lines will necessitate some road closures.
North Liberty Street will be closed to thru traffic between Frederick and Pershing streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Monday, the city’s engineering department said Thursday.
“Signage will be in place to detour passenger vehicles around the road closure,” department officials said via press release.
Traffic is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. both days.
Liberty Street will be open to thru traffic on Saturday and Sunday.
“Additional information will be released in the event the closure duration needs to be extended,” the release stated. “Thank you for your cooperation during this time. Please use caution in the area and follow all traffic control devices that will be in place.”
Questions should be directed to the City of Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
