CUMBERLAND — Despite the Supreme Court's decision Thursday to outlaw affirmative action in college admissions, officials for local higher education institutions said they'll pursue a diverse student body.
"Frostburg State University will continue its commitment of providing a welcoming and supportive educational environment to students from all backgrounds," the school said via press release.
FSU determines admission based on factors that include academic performance, letters of recommendation and extracurricular and leadership activities.
"Race, however, is not a criterion used by FSU for admissions or financial aid decisions," the school said and added it values many points of view "that come together on our campus and help provide opportunities, connections, friendships and inspiration to all."
FSU's student body "represents Maryland, the region and the nation at large," the school said.
“Historically, college students are drawn to Frostburg State because of our commitment as a student-focused, caring institution, which has helped us achieve the diversity you see on our campus,” FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk said via the statement.
As part of the University System of Maryland, FSU said it "fully supports" a statement from USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman that the court’s opinion rejects 45 years of precedent affirming the constitutionality of race-conscious admissions.
"We strongly believe the established body of research proving that diverse learning environments provide educational benefits that better prepare students for work, for life, and for leadership," Perman said. "This is the very purpose of higher education."
USM universities are examining their admissions policies and practices to determine whether any need to be adjusted.
"Nevertheless, we are Maryland’s public system of higher education," Perman said. "We serve the people of Maryland — all of them. And the Supreme Court’s ruling today will not inhibit our ability to do just that."
Tom Striplin, president of Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College in Moorefield, said the court ruling will create many more questions and challenges in higher education admission processes.
"At the community college level, we have open admissions, and applications are neither race-based nor merit-based," he said via email.
However, some of the prestigious universities that have employed affirmative action for many years will need to review any merit-based admission criteria they have adopted and used "such as children of alumni, large donors, and other criteria that may determine acceptance and lead to inequality in a different form," Striplin said.
"I also think that carving out an exception for military academies will create more confusion and make it hard for the Supreme Court to justify that this decision upholds the 14th amendment equality clause," he said.
West Virginia University's Potomac State College said its commitment to diversity remains unchanged despite the shift in the legal landscape governing college admissions.
"We will continue to follow the law, and our University Values ensure that we will continue to attract students to our institution where we offer the best education and campus experience to those who choose to call WVU home," school officials said via email.
Allegany College of Maryland has an open-admissions policy.
"All prospective students who wish to pursue their education — transfer, career, personal improvement, and/or workforce development — are welcome at ACM," school officials said via email.
"We provide quality educational offerings and services to all students," ACM said. "These measures ensure that the college delivers our mission of serving and providing diverse and relevant education centered around student success in a supportive and engaging community."
Garrett College President Richard Midcap said the court's decision has no impact on the school's operations.
"We’re an open enrollment institution that serves and supports a diverse student population,” he said via email.
Some public officials also responded to Thursday's Supreme Court decision.
Colleges, universities and students at all levels benefit from a diverse student body, said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin.
"Each student brings with them a different perspective and life experiences," Cardin said via press release.
"The ability of our nation’s top universities to utilize race as one factor in admissions was one important means of addressing historic discrimination on the basis of race and the inequities that exist today," he said.
“By disallowing the use of race in college admissions, the Supreme Court is now complicit in expanding the race-based education and wealth gap in America," Cardin said.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey agreed with the court's ruling.
“However you look at it, discrimination is wrong and has no place in our society,” he said via press release. “Race-conscious admissions practices at many public colleges foster division and stereotypes, not unity.”
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said the decision "upends decades of legal precedent on which colleges and universities have relied in striving to achieve the myriad benefits of a diverse student body."
The decision jeopardizes progress made over several decades in pursuit of diversity and equity, Brown said via press release.
“In every sphere — criminal justice, health care, economic and educational opportunity, environmental justice - we cannot relent in our efforts to lift up overburdened and underrepresented communities and to combat our long history of discrimination and systemic racism," he said.
“We must not allow this decision to block our progress," Brown said. "Despite the constraints imposed by this harmful decision, we will continue to fight on all fronts to promote equity and diversity in education and every area for the benefit of all Marylanders.”
