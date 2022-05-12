KEYSER, W.Va. — While Mineral County’s races held decisive margins for two local candidates, their victories didn’t hold throughout their respective districts.
Tuesday’s primary election in Mineral County resulted in the three incumbent members of the county Board of Education retaining their seats, and voters selected Charles “Dutch” Staggs as Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter’s likely successor on the county commission. No Democratic candidate filed for the seat.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz and Circuit Court Clerk Krista Johnson Dixon, both Republicans, ran unopposed for their seats.
Despite winning Mineral County by large margins, state Senate District 14 candidate James Lough of Keyser and House of Delegates 88th District candidate Keith L. Funkhouser of New Creek did not win the seats for which they were vying, according to complete but unofficial results.
Funkhouser lost by a single vote to fellow Republican Rick Hillenbrand of Romney, 793-792. Funkhouser won 56% of the vote in Mineral County to Hillenbrand’s 26%. The district is made up of parts of both Hampshire and Mineral counties.
While Lough garnered nearly half the vote in Mineral County, he finished fourth overall with 15% of the district’s vote. Republican Jay Taylor of Grafton finished first in the field of five candidates for Senate District 14. He received nearly 36% of ballots cast and will face Democrat Amanda Jo Pitzer for the seat in November. The district includes parts of Mineral, Grant and Monongalia counties, Barbour, Hardy, Preston, Taylor and Tucker.
In the state’s 87th District for the House of Delegates, which is comprised of Mineral County, incumbent Republican Gary Howell ran unchallenged for the nomination and will face Democrat David Boden, who also ran for his party’s nod unopposed.
New machines help speed election along
Tuesday’s elections were Mineral County’s first using its new electronic equipment. Ellifritz said that the new voting machines helped make the day much more efficient overall.
Poll workers removed flash drives from the ballot boxes to count the votes Tuesday, and the physical ballots were securely stored ahead of Monday’s vote canvass. While the process of tabulating votes has stretched well into the wee hours of the morning in years past, all precincts were processed and early results were made available before 10 p.m.
“Finishing in the p.m. is better than in the a.m.,” Ellifritz said Wednesday. “We were very pleased with the new equipment and how well it worked, and I believe that the voters liked that they could see their ballot getting cast and counted at that moment.”
