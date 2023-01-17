CUMBERLAND — A Washington County-based investment group has expressed a desire to purchase 19 Frederick St. and transform it into a unique bar with an events space and Airbnb rentals on the upper floors, according to city officials.
Clock Tower Ventures LLC was established in March 2022 with the groups’ members including Shelly McIntire, a member of the Hagerstown City Council. The group was created to pursue business ideas such as an Alpine Plant Bar, a unique beverage bar that incorporates mainly indoor plants into exotic drink offerings.
The city has hoped to find a developer for 19 Frederick St. — an historic three-story Georgian Revival building constructed in 1904 — for several years. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said he likes what he has seen so far from the investment group.
“They have a vision for 19 Frederick St.,” said Morriss. “The first floor would be the Alpine Plant Bar with an events space on the second floor and an Airbnb hotel on the third. Also, they will have some long-term rental apartments in the annex. So it is a very interesting concept they have.”
Morriss and the members of the Cumberland City Council discussed the proposal at a work session held at City Hall on Tuesday. Morriss spoke to the media after the meeting.
“The important thing is this group has a track record of doing this type of redevelopment,” he said.
The building was originally a post office and later served as a police station. The last tenant was the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission, but that organization moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009, leaving 19 Frederick St. vacant.
The 118-year-old building, according to officials, needs work on the roof, HVAC, plumbing, fire suppression systems and elevator service.
Although the city of Cumberland was recently authorized to receive a $1 million grant through the office of Gov. Larry Hogan to renovate 19 Frederick St., Morriss said Clock Tower Ventures will likely rely on their own funding structure.
“They are a self-financed group, they do it themselves,” said Morriss. “It’s an interesting plan and they are a group that has been doing this in Hagerstown for awhile.”
Morriss said Clock Tower Ventures has a number of people in the organization that possess expertise in a variety of fields. He said the group will be performing due diligence on the building over the next 180 days to fully form their plan. In the meantime, Morriss said the city will develop a sales contract, which will include the terms.
“We will start a negotiations process with our city solicitor and administrator and the group,” he said.
Although a few other development entities had explored obtaining the building in the past without success, Morriss said Clock Tower Ventures is “more experienced in this type of development,” than past investment entities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.