Developmental center sets up at Mineral County Farmers Market

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Developmental Center & Workshop is setting up this season at the Mineral County Farmers Market on Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.
Vegetables from the center’s greenhouse located behind the Mineral County Health Department, crafts produced by clients at the center and T-shirts featuring West Virginia slogans are being displayed under a pop-up tent along with other vendors at the farmers market.
The Developmental Center & Workshop, which provides training for special needs adults age 18 and older, currently is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the center’s primitive craft store, Willows & Berries.
The farmers market is held at the Keyser Assembly of God church just north of Walmart on U.S. Route 220.
“This gets us out in the public eye so they can see what all we have to offer,” said Kathy Croxton,” an employee at the center.
“We’re not on the main drag where most people go,” said Annette Francis, former director who now works part-time. She noted that the Developmental Center & Workshop is located at 50 Clary St. in Keyser, off West Piedmont Street.
The Mineral County Farmers Market recently voted to waive the set-up fee of one nonprofit group this season.
“By sponsoring a newcomer to the market, we would hopefully open up the possibility of new members joining,” said Dave Rosier, market master for the farmers market.
“And it would provide the experience for the newcomer to learn how the market operates,” Rosier said.
“It also gives our customers more options to obtain fresh, locally grown produce,” he said.
Sindeelou Thomson, secretary for the farmers market, said, “It gives them a place to sell their products while their store is closed.”
June Halbritter of Keyser checked out the c enter’s merchandise this past Friday. “I support the Developmental Center. I would recommend anything they sell, any time,” Halbritter said.
Peggy Leatherman, farmers market vendor with her husband E.A., bought a West Virginia T-shirt, because, “We like it. We’re Mountaineers,” she said.
The Developmental Center also offers printing, including business cards, envelopes and invitations. Shredding is done “at a nominal fee,” Francis said.
Clients deliver water to state agencies in five West Virginia counties, she said. “This is employment for them.” Job referrals also are provided.
Croxton said squash, cucumbers, peppers, beets, pumpkins, tomatoes, broccoli and lima beans are planted in the greenhouse.
Tony Francis is the director for the Developmental Center & Workshop.
The Developmental Center & Workshop has been providing services for adults with disabilities since 1972. It is a nonprofit corporation with a board of 12 members, said Francis in a written statement.
“Our focus is mainly on daily living skills, job skills training, supported employment, job placement and employment,” he said.
Willows and Berries, serves as a training tool for clients to learn how to run a cash register, keep inventory, order products, provide customer service and use technology for marketing and advertising, Francis said.
