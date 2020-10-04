Diehl's Ford celebrates dealership renovations

GRANTSVILLE — Diehl’s Ford recently held an open house to celebrate renovation of the dealership.
About 150 guests were in attendance throughout the event, which was originally planned for the end of March but was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Renovations took about a year to complete and included the administrative offices and the employee lunch room. Restrooms were remodeled and a second employee break room was added.
The old showroom was demolished and a new one was added, as well as service offices, a service drive and celebration bay, new customer restrooms, sales offices and a customer cafe. The service drive allows customers to drive their vehicle inside when dropping it off for service during inclement weather. The celebration bay is for customers to take delivery of their vehicle purchase indoors. This eliminates the need for standing outside in the cold, snow or rain to learn the features of a new vehicle. More lifts and bays were also added to the vehicle service and shop area.
The building covers 37,000 square feet with the new addition adding about 7,000 square feet.
The dealership is a “green” facility, with LED lighting, a Lo-Flo water system in the restrooms and auto on/off lights in the offices.
Plans are also to add electric vehicle charging stations. The facility was designed in part by Ford engineers.
“The renovations were completed to give our customers a better experience with sales and service,” owner Greg Diehl said. “Even though the building is a brand new look, we still have the same friendly staff and treat everyone like family.”
At the open house, Jonny Garner of Sounds Fun Entertainment served as the DJ for music and also as emcee of the events; Gary Weimer of TCP Magic performed magic tricks; Perry Kamp provided guitar and vocal music; and Ryan Barber ran the bar.
John and Kim Roberts of High Point Maintenance kept the facility clean and sanitized; and Crystal Clean Window Co. cleaned the windows for the event.
A ribbon-cutting event was held by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 21.
The dealership was started in 1922 by Harvey Gortner and Floyd Diehl (Greg’s great-grandfather). At that time, it was located within the town of Grantsville and was the first franchised car dealership there.
At that time, a Ford Model T Roadster sold for $380, and a touring car sold for $400. Trade-ins were also a bit different in those days, including “anything a man had to trade.”
This often meant horses, sheep, cattle, goats and sometimes dogs. Legend has it that moonshine was also once used in a trade.
In 1934, Diehl sold his half of the business to Gortner. On July 1, 1958, Robert Diehl (Greg’s father) and Dale Kinsinger bought the dealership from Gortner.
By 1964, Robert Diehl had purchased Kinsinger’s half and built the current building located along U.S. 40 outside Grantsville, where he operated it until 1972.
In that year, Arthur Butler and Delos Carpenter bought out Robert Diehl (and at a later point Carpenter purchased Butler’s half).
In 1985, Robert Diehl repurchased the dealership from Delos Carpenter.
On April 1, 1994, Greg Diehl and his wife, Vivian, purchased the dealership from Robert Diehl.
Today, the dealership is largely a family-operated business. Many employees are members of the Diehl family.
