CUMBERLAND — Staying in recovery is a day-by-day process, say people with years of sobriety under their belts. Finding the support to keep with it comes from all different sources, making their recovery journeys as unique as the individuals themselves.
‘Meeting people where they’re at’
While serving as a medic in the Army, Don Johnson helped heal others but ended up incurring his own emotional wounds.
Johnson said he entered the military after a tumultuous childhood and found that “drinking, if not using (drugs), is like a rite of passage,” one that frequently coincided with earning the trust of his fellow service members.
“It was a ‘this guy won’t drink with me, so how can I trust him with me in a foxhole?’ sort of thing,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he would drink on the way to and from work while enlisted, and when a medical retirement ended his Army career early, his use worsened.
“I was medically retired, so getting out wasn’t my choice,” Johnson said. “That transition was not easy, and it was not fruitful, so the bottle became my best friend.”
Johnson said he tried “at least a half dozen times” to get into recovery before sticking with it. Two events motivated him, he said — an incident where he didn’t recall how his young son got to his house after he drove six hours round-trip to get him and a DUI not long thereafter.
“You know how they say when you go to the doctor’s or whatever, ‘Has anybody said that they’re concerned about your drinking?’ I surrounded myself with people that drank just as much, if not more, so they weren’t worried unless I didn’t come out,” Johnson said.
Johnson has just shy of six years in recovery. He works for the joint Department of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs supportive housing program, called HUD-VASH.
Through his job, Johnson, a Virginia resident, works with veterans experiencing homelessness throughout the four states covered by the VA in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Some of his clients, he said, are ready to embrace recovery fully, but others are a little more reserved.
“It’s the epitome of meeting people where they’re at,” he said.
His work is fulfilling, but by its nature also sometimes runs the risk of triggering him, so he tries to remain aware of his own boundaries.
“I’ve been sober six years, but that’s not to say that there’s still no urges,” Johnson said. “Any time I get like, beyond stressed, that’s all I can think about.”
Johnson said he finds tremendous relief in creative outlets like art and music.
Music, Johnson said, helps him express his feelings when he sometimes finds it difficult.
“I can’t tell you how I feel, but I can find a song that does,” Johnson said. “It also gives me the ability to shut off the world or drown out those demons, just sit there and either get lost in the lyrics or the sound or the feel.”
He also finds power in sharing his story and being open about his feelings, rather than repressing them. Johnson said he feels folks often want to avoid burdening others, and so keep their emotions contained to their detriment.
“Once we become honest, in my opinion that we’re not a burden, that people would rather hear from us than get a call that we’re hurt somewhere, it opens up so many doors for us to start moving through,” Johnson said. “Recovery isn’t a lineal thing, but once you open those doors, it’s easier to open them the second time.”
Strength from helping others
Karen Mexico was surprised, at first, to learn that her alcohol use was a problem.
Mexico, who resides with her wife in Cumberland but hails from a dairy farm in Vermont, said she never thought there was anything unusual about her alcohol use. That changed one evening when she attended a 12-step meeting — not for herself, but as a support person for a friend — and read some of the literature describing the signs of alcohol use disorder.
“I discovered I had a problem. I was really surprised by that,” Mexico recalled. “But, the way it was described in the literature, the different kinds of people who drink and had problems with alcohol, I had a realization.”
Mexico attended that meeting in September 2007, and has been in recovery since Jan. 10, 2008.
Before she entered recovery, Mexico said, she would drink until she blacked out, and sometimes had no recollection of getting from one point to another. To realize that, she said, was “a really scary thing.”
“In reviewing my drinking history throughout my process of recovery, I’ve come to realize that this is no mere experimenting, being young and having fun kind of thing,” Mexico said. “It was a problem then, but I didn’t realize it was a problem.”
The longer she has been in recovery, Mexico said, the further drinking has been from her mind.
“I know that I’m in recovery. It’s not something that I’ve forgotten,” Mexico said. “But, it’s not something that I really dwell on a whole lot either. Really, the desire to drink has been taken away. I don’t know exactly when it was taken away, but I don’t have that desire anymore. I don’t think about it anymore. If I have a problem, or some kind of crisis happens, I don’t think about drinking anymore.”
Still, Mexico said, she’s aware that might not always be the case.
“Sometimes I think that, because I’ve heard stories of people who have been in recovery for 25-30 years (before experiencing a recurrence),” Mexico said. “Never say never, because I’ve heard the stories. I don’t want that to be me, so I never forget that it’s there.”
Early in her recovery, Mexico said, attending 12-step meetings regularly was critical to her success.
“I relied very heavily on the fellowships that I found there,” Mexico said. “I don’t go to as many 12-step meetings as I used to. I do go when I get a chance, and I like it. I really like going to meetings. When I am in meetings, I have the ability to share. I can help other people with my story.”
Her faith has also helped her stay the course, Mexico said.
“If I’m trying to rationalize something, and then I begin to realize I’m doing it, I pray about it and I stop,” Mexico said. “I give a lot to my higher power in God.”
Mexico has worked at a crisis center and a rehabilitation facility in the past, and currently works for Archway Station’s 24-hour rehabilitation services. Helping others early in their recovery helps reaffirm her own, she said.
“I really get a lot out of helping other people,” Mexico said.
