CUMBERLAND — With the threat of a local COVID-19 outbreak looming closer by the day, 911 dispatchers in Allegany and Mineral counties are asking specific questions to screen patients possibly suffering from the new coronavirus.
“We are following the protocol of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems,” said Bryan Miller, Allegany County 911 chief of communications.
“If a person has a cough, fever or breathing problems or has had some contact in known infected areas, we label them as a patient under investigation,” said Miller.
The alerted first-responders then take appropriate action in treating such patients according to the MIEMS standardized approach, which includes masking and decontaminating the patient and alerting the hospital that a person under investigation for the virus patient is being brought to their facility.
As of Friday, no 911 callers in Allegany County had identified as PUI patients, and there were no COVID-19 cases in Western Maryland.
“I’d like to see it stay that way but I don’t think it will,” Miller said Thursday.
Mineral County 911 dispatchers are asking callers if they have a fever, cough or breathing problems.
“If the answer is yes to this we are simply telling responders that ‘we have a possible positive viral illness screen,’” Luke McKenzie, director of the Mineral County 911 emergency center, said.
McKenzie said a positive response to the 911 dispatcher questions, however, “does not indicate the person has COVID-19.”
“It simply indicates that there is a possibility the patient has a viral infection — what the responders do with it from there will be up to them,” he said.
Each first responder company or department has its own protocol for response to the possibility of a patient with a viral infection.
In Allegany County, Miller said steps are under consideration to “protect our own dispatchers” as circumstances may require.
Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said his agency is in constant contact with various state and local agencies to watch “for the local trigger” that will require a further detailed response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has not yet been reported in Western Maryland or the nearby Potomac Highlands region.
