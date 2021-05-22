CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Department of Emergency Services recognized its health care providers for the challenging conditions over the past year as part of National EMS Week, which concludes Saturday.
“Despite the challenges created by the COVID pandemic, EMS has never been better in Allegany County,” Director James Pyles said. “Full credit goes to the career track professionals in our county who provide emergency medicine that saves lives each and every day.”
With the assistance of paid personnel from the Department of Emergency Services, combined EMS services around the county have cut their delayed and failed responses in half over the last three years, according to Pyles.
The EMS profession gained a lot of public support and goodwill during the COVID pandemic,” EMS Chief Chris Biggs said. “Our providers came to work day in and day out, working many overtime shifts when our workforce was impacted by the disease and adapted to ever-shifting guidance from the CDC.”
Biggs said county EMS providers collaborated and coordinated with UPMC Western Maryland, participated in continuing education via Zoom and cared for patients “with dignity and respect.”
“Our personnel adopted modified treatments to lessen exposure risk, and when the treatment was necessary despite the risk, our EMS personnel provided it,” Biggs said.
After every transport to the hospital by county EMS providers, personnel disinfected ambulances and themselves.
“Our EMS providers cared for the citizens of Allegany County and the surrounding area in the most efficient and effective manner possible. They were able to help ease the burden on UPMC Western Maryland, without compromising the care they provided. On the occasion of National EMS Week in 2021, we owe our professional and volunteers a heartfelt job well done,” Pyles said.
