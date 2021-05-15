KEYSER, W.Va. — Responding to concerns presented by Hampshire County Del. Ruth Rowan, Division of Motor Vehicles officials and Del. Gary Howell maintain the agency’s decision to move the regional office from Romney to Keyser was made properly, and in the name of numbers.
Rowan, a Republican, also represents the Fort Ashby area of Mineral County as part of her district. Howell, a fellow Republican who serves as the House of Delegates’ speaker pro tempore, spoke to the Times-News about the move in December. The regional office began operating in Mineral County just outside the Keyser city limits March 1, DMV spokesperson Natalie Holcomb said.
Rowan contacted the Times-News about her concerns, which she outlined in a letter submitted last month and in a recent phone interview.
In the letter, Rowan wrote that she was troubled by the “secret manner in which this transition occurred,” and also noted that the potential effects on staff and students at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, which is located in close proximity to the former regional office, were not taken into adequate consideration.
Rowan was not made aware of the move until the day after the decision was finalized, she said during the interview. During a March 2 meeting with DMV and fellow elected officials, Rowan wrote in the letter, the officials maintained proper procedures had been followed.
“When asked about the county commissioners not being informed they responded that they didn’t have to tell them,” Rowan wrote.
“The deal was done, I guess, on the evening of Dec. 8. The employees at the DMV and Romney did not know about the move until Dec. 9,” Rowan said in the interview. “The morning of Dec. 9 was the first they had any idea that it was moving. It was done that secretly, that even the employees did not know. And it just so happened — and this is very ironic — that I was in the DMV when the employees found out. I had an appointment there first thing that morning. One of the employees there came out and said ‘Did you have any idea?,’ and it’s like, no, I had absolutely no idea.”
Rowan said she contacted state Sen. Charles Trump and Senate President Craig Blair, both of whom are Republicans representing Hampshire County, and recalled that both told her they were also not aware of the move.
“Both of them were left out. I was left out,” Rowan said. “I did not have a clue that this was going to happen. So, it’s just been so frustrating for me, especially when I know such a vulnerable population is being impacted and hurt by this move, and it’s like nothing’s being done about it.”
Holcomb, the DMV spokesperson, said regional offices are intended to serve multiple counties and districts.
‘Regional’ office model
“We understand residents in Romney would prefer to continue to have a DMV office located within the city limits, but DMV has a ‘regional’ office model that is not based upon county boundaries or other political boundaries,” she said via email. “For illustration, there are currently 25 DMV regional offices, 55 counties, 17 senatorial districts and 67 house districts.
She said the lease in Romney had expired and there was a greater population center in Mineral County. She also noted parking “was not adequate” at the Romney location.
Asked about Rowan’s concerns regarding the effects on accessibility of services that the move would have on staff and students at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and whether any staff at the school consulted with or were informed of the pending move prior to the bidding process beginning, Holcomb noted that the written portion of the driver’s license test may now be taken at home.
“We are currently working with the Department of Education to put knowledge tests at all schools,” Holcomb said. “We are also looking at ways to get driver’s education instructors certified to do skills testing as well. DMV is happy to make accommodations and work with the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind for licensing, ID card and vehicle registration issues.”
‘Inconveniences fewer people’
Both Howell and Mineral County Commission President Richard “Doc” Lechliter said in interviews that they learned of the relocation shortly before the lease was approved. Hampshire County Commission President Bob Hott was unavailable for comment.
Howell said that getting a DMV office in Keyser has been a priority of his for years. He commissioned a report, he said, to determine each county’s population and the county seat’s distance from the nearest regional DMV facility.
Mineral County was one of two counties found to have more than 25,000 people but no regional office within 25 miles, Howell said of the report. Accordingly, he said he set out in conversations with agency officials to have them “put the DMV offices in places where they do the most good for the most people.”
“The budget this year had additional funding put in to open a new office,” Howell said. “I had assumed that that office would be the one in Mineral County. So I thought, ‘OK, Mineral County is finally getting the office that it deserves.’ And, unbeknownst to me at the time, they decided to move the one from Romney to south of Keyser.”
Howell said he understood Rowan’s concerns for the impact of the move on her district.
“If that was my district, I wouldn’t like it either,” Howell said. “But the DMV basically, literally looked at the numbers. Hampshire County, population-wise, is a smaller county than Mineral. Romney is a city that is less than a third the size, or about a third the size of Keyser. With the population of the New Creek valley, it just makes more sense to have fewer people drive from the Romney area to come to Keyser. ... It inconveniences fewer people by having the office here.”
Howell said he wasn’t certain where, specifically, but in conversations with DMV officials had learned “that they did look at several places in the New Creek valley” before ultimately selecting the Potomac Valley Plaza site.
“They looked at where things needed to be, what made the most sense to serve the people the best, and with Mineral County having the larger population and the New Creek valley having the largest population in the Potomac Highlands, that made sense as to where to put it,” Howell said.
Planning commission moved quickly
To Rowan’s concerns about the lack of advance notice, Howell said, “There’s nothing in state code that would require the notification of that anyway.”
“State offices move on a regular basis,” Howell said. “I don’t know anything that would require notification on that.”
Lechliter said he “knew about the very end stages” of the decision-making process to move the regional office. When it was presented to the county Planning Commission, Lechliter said, the board “had to act, because it was our understanding that it was very time-sensitive.”
“I guess it was a situation where the person who was going to lease, or buy the property to lease to the DMV, had like five days to do that process,” Lechliter said. “So, we met to make that happen. Of course, other than that it was in the state’s hands, and we just had to approve the location for it. We had to approve the quick division of property there that they were going to need to operate the DMV properly.”
The process from the county planning side took less than a week, Lechliter recalled.
“We found out on Tuesday that we needed to meet on Thursday, so they could start remodeling on Saturday,” Lechliter said.
While he felt bad for the effects on the students at the Schools for the Deaf and Blind, Lechliter said, “we were glad for the opportunity that it was moved to the Keyser area. We’d felt for years that we were more the center of the population. And we were glad to have moved closer to Keyser, where the citizens always had to travel to Romney or Moorefield or someplace else, as opposed to taking care of DMV business closer to our home.”
