FRIENDSVILLE — Email threads contained in scores of documents at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources beg the question: If the state’s last Wild river is to be terminated, at what stage in the planning process should the public be consulted?
Senate Bill 291, signed in May by Gov. Larry Hogan, included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendell trail in Garrett County.
In June, DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said “this appropriation was not part of DNR’s capital budget request nor the governor’s” fiscal 2023 budget submission.
“DNR would like to ensure that we receive adequate community and public input throughout the process,” she said.
In October 2021, six months before the money was allocated, a meeting was set to include DNR and a trail advocate who would be instrumental in adding the $4.7 million to the state budget.
Timeline
DNR records contained in 72 documents recently released via Maryland Public Information Act request include:
• Oct. 29, 2021 — A meeting was scheduled to include Daryl Anthony and Del. Wendell Beitzel in a reserved room at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Deep Creek Lake Visitor’s Center. The prior month, Hogan announced the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation, within DNR, and the hiring of Anthony to serve as its first executive director. Beitzel would later say he backed the Yough trail plan to “provide some economic opportunity and to provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation.”
• Dec. 8, 2021 — An email from Mike Dreisbach, president of Garrett Trails, to Anthony and Garrett Trails Executive Director Josh Spiker: “Here is the hot off the press estimate for the Yough trail. Josh you can share it with the Beitzel person. This is a good start.”
• Dec. 17, 2021 — In an email thread that included Spiker, Beitzel, Anthony, Dreisbach and Sen. George Edwards, Beitzel Chief of Staff Benjamin Reichard wrote, “Delegate Beitzel spoke to (Maryland Secretary of Budget and Management David Brinkley) this week about the trails project and has some ideas for how to approach a funding request. He would like to have another meeting with you to discuss this strategy.” Reichard suggested a Dec. 20, 2021, meeting at the Casselman Inn in Grantsville. Spiker and Anthony each responded, “I will be there.”
• Jan. 20, 2022 — In response to an email from Reichard, Anthony wrote, “While I have not asked for specific funding dedicated to the Yough Canyon Trail, I am very hopeful that funding will be available to support outdoor recreation opportunities ... the Yough Canyon trail is a high priority for investment.”
‘Consistent with law’
On Thursday, DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz via email said “Anthony’s attendance at meetings with stakeholders to discuss outdoor recreational opportunities is in keeping with his office’s outreach mission — and importantly, his office does not have the capacity to produce or solicit plans for new trails or any other land use, nor make any agreements on behalf of DNR.”
Anthony reports weekly to the DNR secretary “to keep her and senior department leadership apprised of his activities, and he did report these meetings,” Bortz said.
“All three meetings were related to the concept of a connector trail from Oakland through Friendsville — well-established goals of Garrett Trails. The specific locations included in the budget bill were proposed without input from DNR,” he said.
“Any plan that moves forward for public input and consideration, if there is to be such a plan, would be developed by DNR and would be fully consistent with law and regulations governing Wild and Scenic River designations,” he said. “DNR has not accepted, created, reviewed, or approved any plans for a trail in the area designated by the item in this year’s budget.”
‘A new administration’
On Thursday, John Bambacus, a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, said the email correspondence shows lack of transparency and accountability among the parties involved.
“They were operating in the shadows … until they got caught,” Bambacus said.
He talked of the transition period between current and upcoming state leadership.
“State government administration during a transition has become increasingly complex due to the growth in budgetary matters, strategic planning priorities, and intergovernmental relations,” Bambacus said.
He and others who want the Wild Yough to remain wild are eager to work with Maryland’s new governor, Wes Moore, and his administration.
“We’re looking forward to a new administration that truly cares about our natural resources and not destroying Maryland’s only wild and scenic river,” he said.
