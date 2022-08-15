FRIENDSVILLE — While there’s still no draft plan, or a known deadline for it to be created, regarding millions of Maryland dollars set aside for development along portions of the state’s only “wild” designated river, public input is expected to be part of the process.
Last week, several area residents spoke at a town hall hosted by Del. Wendell Beitzel and Sen. George Edwards to discuss how $4.7 million was injected into the Department of Natural Resources budget during the 2022 legislative session for a proposed trail along protected sections of the Youghiogheny River.
On Sunday, DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio responded to an email from Steve Storck, who owns land in the Youghiogheny Wild River Corridor and has worked in the outdoor recreation industry across the country for more than 30 years, that asked the department to acknowledge the public comments made at last week’s meeting.
DNR will develop a draft plan “that we will use to solicit public engagement,” she said.
“If any trail development is considered in the corridor, we will ensure that it is fully consistent with the law and regulations governing Wild and Scenic River designations,” Haddaway-Riccio said. “We would welcome your feedback at that time.”
If the recent town hall is any indication, DNR will have plenty of comments to contemplate as it moves forward.
Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder, who works for the nonprofit Pennsylvania-based Mountain Watershed Association, said the organization opposes the proposed trail.
“We just think this is the wrong location for it,” he said.
Development would negatively impact the environment, including water quality, habitat and endangered species, Harder said.
He also talked of problems that would be created by increased traffic new trails would bring.
“I live just outside of Ohiopyle State Park,” Harder said.
“Just last week — Monday — I was down there and the entire town smelled like … human feces,” he said. “So, when we’re talking about planning, how are these communities going to handle the increase in traffic and these impacts?”
Harder also talked of trash that will be brought to the area.
“You’ll have dog waste in bags hanging from trees because people think that they can just throw that in the woods,” he said. “These are all scenarios that already happened.”
Harder suggested an update for the river’s management plan.
Gary Ruddell talked about the need for planning to ensure adequate public access if new trails were to be built.
“I’m in favor of this concept and it sounds like we’ve had very responsible gentlemen representing us down state and I believe that there’s a process and it sounds like it’s a pretty detailed process,” he said. “I can’t imagine that the process would be abused.”
Roger Zbel, owner of Precision Rafting Expeditions, which leads trips on the Youghiogheny, said he typically supports trail development.
“But, I am really against a trail going up in the Wild and Scenic Corridor,” he said. “Over the last 42 years we have rescued many people who’ve gotten themselves stranded on rocks because they hiked up the river and had no clue about the river raising.”
A trail close to the proposed section of the river “is a very dangerous idea,” Zbel said.
DNR might also be asked for clarifications about the money.
For example, the $4.7 million was set aside by the Maryland General Assembly in DNR’s Critical Maintenance Program for trails that haven’t been built.
“I was confused by … $4.7 million for maintenance, but it actually seems to be for construction,” Nina Forsythe said at the meeting.
