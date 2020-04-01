FROSTBURG — The doctor partnering with Frostburg State University and Allegany County to open a research lab at the Allegany Business Center said Tuesday patience is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to have the patience to stay at home and prevent the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Kimberly Brown, the CEO of Amethyst Technologies. “This is really something that most people have never faced.”
The new lab, Aeon Technologies, will perform pharmaceutical research in an effort to unlock testing and treatments for diseases, including the coronavirus.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for the state Monday, saying Marylanders should not leave their homes unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes.
“We never thought we would see this in the U.S. and there are limited resources,” she said. “So we will focus on the diagnostics. That is the key to accurate treatment with the isolation and quarantine.”
Brown said dealing with the virus will be a tough battle.
“One of the things about the coronavirus is it’s a new virus,” she said. “It comes from a well known class of viruses, but it’s new. So with that there is little research and diagnostic capabilities and there is no immunity in people. That is the unknown and what we have seen in Europe, the U.S. and globally ... it is a challenge.”
