Howard Meadows of Beckley, W.Va., puts on rubber gloves and social distances himself from shoppers at Sam Club in Beckley, W. Va. Sunday, March 22, 2020, waiting for the store to open. He's using precautions because of the coronavirus, while others in the background don't seem to be concerned about social distancing. The CDC recommends that you maintain a distance of 6 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets into the air, which may contain the virus If you're too close, you could breathe in those droplets.