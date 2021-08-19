CUMBERLAND — Gladys Knox talked of some of the highly intelligent dogs she’s encountered, including one that understood roughly 600 words and packed its own goody bag to spend the day with its owner at work.
Knox, president of the Laurel Highlands Kennel Association, was at the opening of The Summer Mountain Cluster dog show at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Thursday.
The show, which continues through Sunday, also includes the Upper Potomac Valley Kennel Club, and features daily conformation, obedience, rally and puppy competitions.
Event hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m each day, admission is free and daily parking is $5 per car.
“Purebred dogs are wonderful,” Knox said and added the show provides a great opportunity for folks to understand various personality traits among breeds. “Some of them are extremely intelligent.”
The annual show typically holds a raffle, which raises roughly $4,000 for dog rescues and other canine benefits, Knox said.
Although COVID-19 caused too many uncertainties that interrupted planning and prevented the raffle from happening this year, the dog show was in full swing, she said.
“We’re just excited that everything is back to normal for us,” Knox said.
Milt Haderer, president of the Upper Potomac club, said although changes had to be made to this year’s event due to the global pandemic, roughly 2,200 dogs were set to compete in the four-day show.
“We scaled down a few things because of COVID,” he said. “We couldn’t get a food vendor because of COVID.”
Haderer, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, has attended dog shows for more than 50 years.
“I haven’t shown (dogs) for 18 years,” he said and added he enjoys helping facilitate the competitions, seeing old friends, meeting new people and of course, watching the canines. “I love dogs.”
Haderer also talked of German shepherds at the show, including some from a dog club in the greater Washington, D.C., area.
“We’ve (also) got a lot of German shepherds from Atlanta,” he said.
Although this year’s Summer Mountain Cluster is roughly 20% smaller than pre-COVID-19 dog shows, folks are enthusiastic to be competing in Allegany County, Haderer said.
“Everyone is excited,” he said. “Everyone is happy.”
Penn Run, Pennsylvania, resident Sue Munsch is a member of the board of directors for the Laurel Highlands club.
For roughly 40 years, she's worked with dogs including miniature American shepherds.
“They’re a very smart breed,” she said.
Many well-trained, obedient dogs are participating in the Cluster’s rally competition, which includes a course with various commands and jumps, Munsch said.
“It can be challenging,” she said.
Munsch enjoys training dogs, including her miniature American shepherd Penny, 4.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “Dogs really do like to learn (and) you can see that they feel good about it.”
Rixeyville, Virginia, resident Jane Moss was at the event with Jake, 4, a miniature American shepherd.
“He’s absolutely a sweetheart,” said Moss, who has been showing dogs since about 1992.
Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, resident Gary Nestor was with his 5-year-old basset hound Hercules, who wore a snood to keep his ears clean.
“Oh, he’s just as sweet as pie,” Nestor said of Hercules and added the pooch has a very independent personality.
Nestor, who has been showing dogs at the Cumberland event for roughly eight years, said he enjoys the setting at the fairgrounds.
“It’s just a nice venue,” he said. “You’ve got the mountains … and it’s a beautiful section of Maryland.”
