FROSTBURG — The Dog Splash scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Frostburg Pool has been postponed due to weather concerns.
Proceeds benefit the Frostburg Dog Park. Organizers hope to hold the event Sept. 16.
Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 10:01 am
