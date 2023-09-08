Taking the plunge

Annie, a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever owned by Emily Jackson of Ridgeley, W.Va., leaps into the Frostburg Pool during a previous Frostburg Dog Splash.

 Ken Nolan/Times-News

FROSTBURG — The Dog Splash scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Frostburg Pool has been postponed due to weather concerns.

Proceeds benefit the Frostburg Dog Park. Organizers hope to hold the event Sept. 16.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you