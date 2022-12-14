CUMBERLAND — Highway crews pretreated roads statewide and local stores were busy with customers buying ice melt Wednesday in preparation for a massive winter storm that one local forecaster described as a “doozy for the region.”
The storm was expected to deliver a mix of frozen precipitation that the National Weather Service warned could cause power outages and make travel “nearly impossible.”
An ice storm warning, issued by weather service, called for ice accumulations of two- to four-tenths of an inch and sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch for central and eastern Allegany County and Eastern Mineral and Hampshire counties. Higher amounts and strong winds were expected in the region's higher elevations.
Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native, said the onslaught of sleet and freezing rain may total one-quarter inch in the city and one-half to three-quarters of an inch in Garrett County before ending Thursday night.
The weather service advisory said power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
"Simply due to the weight of the ice, there will be numerous to widespread power outages,” Merrill said Wednesday, adding that winds in the higher elevations could add to them.
Merrill said temperatures will creep above freezing Thursday night and reach the lower 40s Friday in Cumberland, allowing for melting. “Some sunshine in the mix in Cumberland will also accelerate the melting process,” he said.
In Garrett County, temperatures above freezing Friday morning will be short-lived, as a cold front will usher in sub-freezing temperatures, allowing ice to linger on trees.
The anti-icing operation by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration involves spraying roadways with a mix of salt brine and water, which prevents precipitation from initially bonding to the pavement.
“We’re asking for motorists’ patience while our crews are out doing their jobs, clearing paths for drivers,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “While we encourage everyone to stay home if travel becomes hazardous, those who must go out should remember that the safest spot for people that have to drive is safely behind our equipment.”
For those who do have to travel, SHA offered several tips:
• Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions.
• Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps. These areas freeze first.
• Don’t crowd the plow. Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and MDOT SHA equipment.
• Clear snow from the entire vehicle as remaining snow on hoods and roofs can become ice and dislodge during highway travel and pose a hazard to other motorists.
Merrill warned of black ice forming Friday night and Saturday night in sheltered and unexposed spots where pavement does not dry out completely. "Secondary roads will remain icy through the weekend in western Allegany and all of Garrett County,” he said.
Cold, White Christmas?
Merrill said an Arctic front with origins over northern Russia will sweep across the country next week just before Christmas. The air mass behind the powerful front will drive in the coldest weather Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands has seen since December 1958, he said
"The upcoming pattern change will likely bring a White Christmas to the region, but temperatures will be far below average," Merrill said. "Residents are urged to keep faucets dripping and open cabinet doors to prevent pipes from freezing."
The cold snap is likely to last through the end of the month, Merrill said.
