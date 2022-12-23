RIDGELEY, W.Va. — This year for Christmas, Dr. Audie Klingler has a new lease on life, and, in his opinion, “another 130,000 miles to go.”
Klingler, who resides in Lakewood, has practiced in Cumberland at Allegany Chiropractic for more than 40 years. When he learned earlier this year that he was in need of double heart bypass surgery, it came as quite a surprise to the active doctor.
During a boating trip to Jennings Randolph Lake, Klingler said, he was surprised to feel “just a little tightness” in his chest while walking up the boat ramp. The sensation stopped when he rested, Klingler said, but his left foot was also in some pain.
At his office, Klingler said, he gave himself an X-ray and saw calcium particles in his artery. That prompted him to make an appointment with Dr. Myung-Sup Kim at Advanced Diagnostic Radiology to get a clearer picture of his health.
After running some tests, Klingler recalled, where Dr. Kim would have normally been jovial with him, “he was stone-cold sober.” Klingler then learned his right coronary artery was 70% blocked and the left descending artery 80%. His carotid artery was partially blocked as well, and so he was advised to see a cardiologist.
When he went to the hospital for a cardiac catheterization, Klingler recalled being told there were three possible outcomes — stent placement, surgery or no action at all.
Ultimately, the second course of action came to pass.
“I was in and out in 15 minutes,” Klingler recalled. “They started wheeling me out of the room, and I said ‘Did you put stents in that quick?’ He said no. I said ‘So we’re not doing nothing?’ He said ‘No, we’re doing number two.’ I said ‘Well, that sucks. I don’t have time for this.’”
Similarly, Klingler said, his wife Johna knew he needed surgery right away by the brevity of the visit.
His need for surgery came as a surprise, Klingler said. He never had any pain, even while working out, and learned that “a lot of collateral circulation” was sustaining the blood flow to his heart to compensate for the blocked arteries.
His cardiac surgeon, Dr. Mark Nelson, told him that doing things like walking up the boat ramp put a lot of stress on his heart, Klingler recalled, causing it to lose oxygen. His instinct to stop and slow down was a good one, the surgeon told Klingler.
“What he said was ‘You might have a problem, and I suggest you get it done,’” Klingler said.
On Aug. 18, Audie Klingler became patient 4,775 to undergo open heart surgery at UPMC Western Maryland when he went in for his double bypass. The day before, he’d treated 40 patients at his own practice.
After surgery, Klingler recuperated in the hospital’s cardiovascular ICU for three and a half days before being released to convalesce at home. During his hospitalization, he said, the team of nurses who cared for him “were like a family. They really took wonderful care.”
At home, Klingler spent much of his time seated on his covered porch watching TV and resting. He even had time to read a book, Klingler said, something he doesn’t often do. His surgery occurred shortly before a period in which he’d planned to be out of office at his own practice as well, he said, so he’d already had coverage arranged there.
Eight weeks after surgery, Klingler started rehabilitation. He’d have started sooner, he said, but wanted to be present for two previously-arranged trips: one to celebrate his daughter’s engagement, and another to Aruba. Despite his recent surgery, he managed to make both.
One of the most challenging aspects of his recovery, Klingler said, was adjusting to a less physical lifestyle for a time.
“You’ve got to heal from the inside out,” Klingler said. “As a chiropractor, I’m used to moving people around all day long, and I can just feel from non-use for seven or eight weeks you get weaker.”
His rehab has progressed well, Klingler said. He’s since surpassed the goal of being “40% better than when you come in,” but is going to stick with it at the advice of the nurses there to see how much he can improve.
About two months after surgery, Klingler began seeing patients again, though he says there’s some techniques he’s still not physically up to performing quite yet.
When the family prayed together this year over Thanksgiving dinner, Klingler said, it was an emotional prayer for all involved. Johna’s parents had also recently endured cardiac health issues of their own, Klingler said, and it was moving to be together.
“We got some tears going, but afterward, we laughed,” Klingler said. “You just thank God, and all the people he put here to take care of you.”
Being faced with such a drastic health decision made him consider his own mortality a bit, Klingler said. He visited a trust attorney prior to his surgery to make sure his affairs were in order.
“If you go through something like that and something happens, you want everyone taken care of,” Klingler said. “You don’t know how you’re going to come out.”
Still, he said, he ultimately feels renewed after surgery. He leaned on his family and close friends, Klingler said, who helped keep his spirits up.
“I figure I’ve got a new lease and another 130,000 miles left,” Klingler said. “You look back and think, ‘Man, things could have been so different.’”
