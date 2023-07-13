CUMBERLAND — Work on Baltimore Street this week led to more underground surprises that raised challenges for local business and property owners.
Excavation for the $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months, has uncovered relics that include old steam, gas and trolley lines.
Construction crews can't always know what they might hit beneath the street as they dig, which can cause problems.
On Monday, some folks in the area temporarily lost water service.
"It was unexpected," DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said at the organization's meeting Thursday.
"We've learned some lessons this week about communication," she said and added project leaders are working to improve ways they can report information to people that are impacted by the construction.
The project, which aims to update aging infrastructure and replace the former pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, is led by Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia.
Streets closed
Centre Street is expected to be closed next week between Harrison and Pershing streets. More information will be made available, city officials said.
Pedestrian walkways will remain open, however.
Additionally, the city's street department will perform an extensive repair on Valley Road about half a mile from Henderson Avenue.
Weather permitting, work will begin 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to be completed 3 p.m. Friday.
Valley Road, from Independence Street to Forest Avenue, will be closed to all through traffic.
"Due to the scope of the work, this portion of Valley Road will remain closed during the dates above, or until the work is completed," city officials said via press release Thursday. "Citizens accessing portions of Valley Road beyond the work zone are asked to find an alternate route."
Other business
Business at the meeting included approval of the DDC budget of roughly $385,000 for the new fiscal year, Kelleher said.
"We have a balanced budget," Kelleher said and added she reserved roughly $40,000 of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to use for the grand opening of downtown after the project is complete.
ARPA funds must be used by the end of 2024.
"There is money ... that's waiting for that," Kelleher said.
She also talked of a recent virtual town hall that focused on the downtown project.
The meeting was well received and included about 50 people, Kelleher said and added two more public meetings will be held, probably near the end of September and before the winter holidays.
New additions
Improvements including banners and some lighting at Merchants Alley were also discussed.
"We also ordered a new bike rack and put it back there," Kelleher said. "We'll just keep working on it."
She said the Friday After Five event that was held downtown July 7 and featured Liam Robinette and Queen City Funk & Soul was well attended.
The next event will be on Aug. 4 with Coltt Lepley opening for The Hillbilly Biscuits.
"We'll be working on some promotions for that over the next few days," Kelleher said.
Matt Miller, executive director and president of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., talked of increasing the surveillance system downtown.
"All the equipment has been purchased," he said. "(The project) is moving forward."
Ruth Davis-Rogers, the city’s historic planning and preservation specialist, said work is underway to establish an arts commission that would provide input for projects including murals downtown.
"We need to get other stakeholders," she said.
