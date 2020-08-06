Downtown Development Commission hires new director

CUMBERLAND — Recent city transplant Melinda Kelleher will serve as the new main street manager and executive director of the Downtown Development Commission, the group announced Thursday morning.
Kelleher, who was described in a press release as a "highly accomplished fundraising and development professional with 26 years of experience," recently moved to Cumberland from Atlanta to be near family.
There, she served as the first vice president of development at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, a role for which she was recruited in 2018, having previously worked as the chief development officer at Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.
"We had a great group of candidates for this job. We think Kelleher will add great value to our stakeholders," Doug Schwab, chair of the commission's search committee, said.
Kelleher, who will begin work Sept. 8, will fill the role left vacant for nearly a year following the resignation of Mikayla Dodge.
Thirty-four people reportedly applied for the job. Kelleher's duties will center around assisting the local business community with navigating the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to working with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. on the Baltimore Street renovation project.
"Many were considered well qualified, however, Kellher’s past experience in team building, implementing strategic plans and developing relationships seemed to make her exceptionally well suited to fill this position during the challenges that are currently facing the downtown stakeholders and that will certainly be present during redevelopment," according to the release.
