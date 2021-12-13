CUMBERLAND — New Year's Eve festivities will return in full swing to downtown Cumberland, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said.
During the group's Thursday meeting, Kelleher shared details for the evening's celebration. Last year, COVID-19 forced the event's cancelation.
Music will start at the McCoury Stage on the pedestrian mall at 10:30 p.m., with local DJ Jimmy Hook spinning tunes. A TV will be set up broadcasting the ball drop in New York City, Kelleher said, as local partygoers simultaneously await the one downtown.
There will be fireworks, Kelleher said, and alcohol will be permitted on the mall and in the vicinity as well. City Council approved an open container exception during its Tuesday meeting.
"It should be festive. I think it'll be great to have it again," Kelleher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.