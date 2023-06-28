CUMBERLAND — While the project to replace aging infrastructure beneath Baltimore Street is on schedule and progressing, solutions are under consideration to solve some of the temporary problems caused by construction.
The Downtown Development Commission on Tuesday hosted its first town hall to discuss the renovation, which began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
The meetings are set to happen quarterly.
The $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which will also replace the former pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, is led by Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia.
“They are doing a great job for us,” said Matt Idleman, Cumberland’s deputy director of engineering. “They are very receptive of everything that we’re telling them.”
In the coming weeks, construction will impact some Baltimore Street buildings, he said.
“Everybody will be notified as that happens because there will be a minor interruption to your water service as we switch you over from the old line to the new line,” Idleman said. “There are no set dates on that yet.”
Work is also planned for storm sewer and electrical lines, he said.
“It’s kind of like a series of trains following each other going up the street and installing different utilities,” Idleman said of work to replace infrastructure that’s at least 100 years old.
The underground work will continue through fall.
“Right now, all of our work is in the center of the street, the pathways are on the outside. Sometime in the winter we’re gonna flip that ... as we provide access to all the buildings,” he said.
“There may be minor interruptions as they are right in front of your door but you will be notified plenty in advance,” Idleman said.
Some finished grade work is expected to happen in August and September on the Mechanic Street side of the project, primarily near the parklet, Idleman said.
“That won’t progress up the street in the same manner just because when we put the bricks down we don’t want to have to drive immediately over them with construction equipment,” he said.
Meanwhile, to attract patrons downtown, the George Street garage offers free parking for the first two hours.
City officials are also working to address problems caused by construction such as unexpected loss of water service or the need to change postal package delivery spots.
“My focus is more addressing any issues that come up,” DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said of day-to-day concerns that include construction noise.
Lighting along Baltimore Street has also become a problem.
“Many of the light poles have already been removed,” Kelleher said. “One of the solutions ... is for the businesses to leave lights on in the front of their shops at night if they’d be willing to do that overnight just to help light up the sidewalks a little bit.”
She said she regularly visits downtown merchants.
“For the most part I’m hearing that people are doing all right, that their business may be down slightly but they haven’t suffered as much as I think maybe they might have been expecting,” Kelleher said. “A few have seen up to about a 25% decline in business, and we’re trying to work with them to come up with solutions.”
Marketing plans to promote city businesses continues, she said.
“We’re in the planning stages for some holiday events that will be at Canal Place but also give the downtown merchants an opportunity to participate,” Kelleher said. “We’re still holding ... Friday After Five downtown.”
