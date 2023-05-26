CUMBERLAND — From city officials to shop owners, most of downtown’s invested parties agree that the 50-year-old infrastructure on Baltimore Street was in dire need of an update, but their opinions differ on the idea to open the pedestrian mall to cars.
Now that digging is underway, some folks view the redevelopment as a growing pain necessary to pave the city’s future success, while others say the project has caused their business to suffer a negative impact that could snowball this winter.
Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, leads the $15 million downtown mall renovation that began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
The construction project is running on schedule, Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission, said.
“The focus right now is on installing the new water (and) sewer lines,” she said. “The infrastructure work is the main part of the project.”
Businesses “are open and sidewalks are open and accessible,” Kelleher said.
However, not everyone is happy.
‘Help us’
Bill Shaffer owns City Lights American Grill at 59 Baltimore St.
In prior years, revenue the restaurant generated from outside dining between about May through September “got us through the winter,” he said.
Typically, folks this time of year waited in line for outside tables to be available.
But since the downtown renovation project started, and encroached the area of the mall where his customers could dine al fresco, “our business is way off,” Shaffer said of a more than 25% reduction in business compared to last year at this time.
“I had enough outdoor dining for 40 people and that’s gone,” he said. While the restaurant retained space for a couple of tables, “nobody will sit outside because of the noise and the dirt.”
When construction crews finish for the day, “this time of year in the evening it’s too cool to sit outside,” Shaffer said.
When the construction project is complete, Shaffer’s outdoor dining will have been reduced from 10 to about three tables, he said.
Shaffer said business is down inside the restaurant as well, and talked of roadwork happening on the Baltimore Street bridge.
“I think people are avoiding downtown because it’s so hard to get around,” he said.
Many of his local customers remain loyal, but City Lights needs business from travelers, folks lodged at area hotels and bicyclists from nearby trails, he said.
While Shaffer agrees the downtown “infrastructure was shot,” he said his customers disagree with opening the mall to traffic.
“They just think it is stupid that they’re putting cars back on that street,” he said.
At 68, Shaffer said he feels too old to find a new location for the restaurant, and he’s not ready to close the establishment.
“I’ve got 15 employees that depend on me for their livelihood,” he said of workers including a chef he’s employed for 24 years and his general manager of three decades.
“I’ve been doing this for 34 years,” Shaffer said of his time in the restaurant industry. “If this trend continues ... I don’t know. I guess we’ll just try to hold on as long as we can.”
Maybe city officials could secure grants or find other ways to compensate businesses that are losing money due to the construction project, he said.
“They should do that and help us out because this is not our fault,” Shaffer said.
‘Very fearful’
Jessica Harding co-owns Baltimore Street Grill, which opened in 1997.
She also lives above the restaurant at 82 Baltimore St.
Like Shaffer, Harding said outside dining in spring and summer “gets us through the winter.”
Typically this time of year, the Baltimore Street Grill has eight tables outside, but this month that number was halved, she said.
Harding said she was told the project wouldn’t impact her business until fall, so with that in mind, she hired her spring and summer staff.
But today, construction vehicles have replaced some of her outdoor tables and use the mall for two-way traffic, she said.
Multiple times, water abruptly stopped flowing at her building, which wreaked havoc on the restaurant’s reservations as well as staff schedules, Harding said.
While loyal “customers have been great,” business has dropped by about 25%, which directly impacts staff, she said.
The employees “have mortgages, car payments, children,” Harding said.
“My staff is very fearful right now,” she said.
Harding also talked of outside lighting being shut off one night.
“There were no safety precautions,” she said.
“There’s no notice ... no communication,” Harding said. “It’s just a complete lack of respect. It’s disappointing.”
‘Weird things’
Robert Smith, Cumberland’s director of engineering and utilities, said he empathizes with the restaurant owners.
“We’re trying to be as painless to the business owners as we can,” he said.
The majority of the water interruptions are due to archaic underground unknowns, Smith said.
“We don’t know how each business is connected,” he said.
“There are times when excavating hits a service line,” Smith said. “Mistakes happen. None of it has been negligence by any means.”
There’s no way to predict some of “the weird things that we find,” Smith said and added that old paper street plans, when they can be found, aren’t very helpful.
For example, at one point Baltimore Street was heated with a steam line, Smith said.
“It would basically melt the snow on the street,” he said. “We’re running into them.”
Other surprises uncovered by digging have included an old gas line built into an abandoned sewer main, and random pipe fittings.
“We found some trolley lines,” Smith said.
A contractor also uncovered a wooden water main on the Baltimore Street bridge project.
“Every day it changes because we’re finding something new in the ground,” he said. “We’re going to give (business owners) the best information we have available.”
Crews must also work around some existing infrastructure while adding new features, he said.
“We have 50 feet of right of way to fit a lot of stuff in,” Smith said of systems, including a water main, storm and sanitary sewers, fiber optic banks, telephone conduit, electrical circuits, stone and concrete work, and pits with French drains to support trees. “It becomes daunting at times.”
The city’s water department and the project’s contractor “are top notch,” he said.
“It’s a team effort and I’m very proud of my team,” Smith said.
‘Tough situation’
Matt Miller is executive director and president of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
“We tried to foresee as much as we could,” he said of hiccups involved in the massive construction project. “It’s a tough situation.”
Miller said he understands the challenges downtown restaurants face during the redevelopment.
“I love outdoor dining,” he said. But the project is “impossible to do without disruption.”
Miller said he hopes area businesses will communicate with him.
The possibility of a shuttle service to bring folks from area hotels to downtown restaurants — which Shaffer and Harding said could be helpful — has been discussed by city officials.
“We’re open for any ideas or suggestions,” Miller said.
The city’s engineering team and Triton have “done a fantastic job,” he said.
“I just hope people will keep their eyes on the prize,” Miller said of the $15.5 million upgrade. One day the problems will have been addressed “and we can move forward.”
City Administrator Jeff Silka said the project has not impacted parking.
To entice more patrons downtown, the city created some bulk parking deals, and offers the first two hours of parking free at the George Street garage, he said.
Silka said the plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure now will prevent system failures in the future.
The construction project will lead to “a better city and a better downtown,” he said.
“This is a long-term plan project,” Silka said.
“There is inconvenience,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I think there’s going to be a better Baltimore Street experience.”
‘We’re happy’
Despite the ongoing renovation project downtown, Roger Lantz has welcomed customers starting at 5:30 a.m.
Additionally, some of the workers from the construction site have patronized his business, M & M Bake Shop, at 80 Baltimore St.
“People are coming in,” Lantz said. “I’m really happy. It’s working good.”
Jade Schramm and her mother Kenda Schramm own Gus & Oliver Children’s Boutique, 54 N. Centre St., which opened in November.
“This is our first spring and summer,” Jade Schramm said and added that because the shop is relatively new, she couldn’t determine whether the downtown renovation project has impacted her customer traffic.
“We don’t have anything to compare it to,” she said.
“But in general, it’s going very well. We’re happy,” Jade Schramm said. “Come check us out.”
Larry Jackson, owner of Western Maryland Music Center, 115 Baltimore St., said business has been strong.
“So far, so good,” he said.
Jackson said he is excited about the redevelopment project, and added it will be a boost for the downtown area.
“I think when it’s all said and done it will be worth the wait,” he said.
Andrea Beall is a partner at Fore Axes, which is located at 157 Baltimore St. but has an entrance on George Street.
“Business is going well,” she said. “It actually has had an uptick.”
Fore Axes hopes to soon feature live bands with multiple musicians monthly in its outdoor space, Beall said.
Becky McClarran, marketing chair for the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, said the project’s workers have kept sidewalks open and the area neat.
“Some people think the entire street is torn up and don’t realize there are still walkable sidewalks,” she said. “However, there are others who are interested in the progress and come down to see what’s going on.”
Because of the construction, many downtown retailers and restaurant owners encourage use of back door entrances to their buildings, McClarran said.
“Our business owners are a resilient group and are working to encourage both our locals and our visitors to visit downtown Cumberland,” she said.
