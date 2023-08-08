CUMBERLAND — The city has secured agreements with the majority of property owners needed for the installation of a state-of-the-art surveillance system downtown.
Cumberland officials received nearly $150,000 in grants to fund the comprehensive project, which includes 13 cameras equipped with sophisticated facial and license plate recognition capabilities.
Matt Miller, executive director and president of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., on Tuesday provided an update on the project for the mayor and City Council.
“The (camera) installation will have to coincide with the work downtown,” Miller said of the ongoing $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project that began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
The downtown redevelopment aims to update aging infrastructure and replace the former pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic.
Miller said he hopes the surveillance project is complete by the end of this year.
The city also gave Ring video doorbells to more than 50 downtown merchants and many of them installed the systems, he said.
“It’s been a pretty good experience,” Miller said.
Messick Road projectMiller also said Century Engineering is doing some preliminary site work on the city’s Messick Road property.
Cumberland and Allegany County partnered to purchase the 40-acre tract at Messick Road and state Route 51 for $250,000 in December 2021.
City officials last year said the land, located less than a half-mile from the relatively new 193,000-square-foot FedEx Transport Distribution Center at Mexico Farms, would provide a good spot for a distribution center or other business venture.
Memorial Hospital sitePrior to Tuesday’s work session, the mayor and City Council met privately for roughly 45 minutes to reportedly discuss an incentive program regarding the former Memorial Hospital site.
The 9-acre tract on Memorial Avenue is slated for construction of at least 200 residential units, including townhouses and apartments.
In April, Miller said CEDC had until July 31 to fulfill terms of a contract with RAZ Development to construct the $36 million residential housing complex.
A 10-year tax rebate, which involves the city and county, for the developer was negotiated as part of the deal to incentivize the progress, he said at that time and added that under the agreement, CEDC would contribute $3.6 million over three years to RAZ.
