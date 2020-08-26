LAVALE — Some employees at the LaVale DQ Grill & Chill are in isolation after their coworker reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The company posted on its Facebook page that due to the shortage of employees, the inside of the restaurant is closed to the public, and the drive-thru is open with limited hours.
That schedule will remain through Aug. 30, an unidentified DQ employee said Wednesday.
“An employee tested positive five days after he had been in the building,” the Facebook post read. “We have followed every guideline/procedure the health department, both at the local and the state level, recommended.”
The eatery also stated it put “strict safety measures in place,” including hourly cleaning of high-contact areas, as well as face mask and glove usage.
“All employees that worked during the contagious period with this employee are in 14-day quarantine and being paid for their time off,” the post stated. “Team members that didn’t work directly with him that elected to self-quarantine were off (for) 14 days, unpaid, and they will not lose their jobs.”
The business continues to check employees for fever and other symptoms of the virus, the post stated.
Also on Wednesday, the Allegany County Health Department reported no new cases of the virus.
“The cumulative total number of cases in Allegany County has remained at 386 since Monday,” ACHD said via press release.
The Garrett County Health Department reported 61 people have tested positive for the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 105,486 COVID-19 cases, which includes 440 new positive test results and 10 deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
