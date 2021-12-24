CUMBERLAND — Even now, Dr. Gary Wagoner isn't sure exactly what compelled him as a boy to want to be a physician.
"From the time I was, like, 12 years old, I wanted to be a doctor, but don't ask me why," Wagoner said during a recent interview. "I was raised on a farm. I did a lot of work with veterinarians, with animals, but that was after I was 12 years old, so I can't really give you a good reason. It's just something I wanted to do."
Whatever that something was, it led Wagoner to practice locally for more than four decades. On Dec. 30, he will retire after a career in which he treated thousands of patients across the area.
Wagoner, a native of Springfield, West Virginia, graduated from medical school at West Virginia University and began practicing in Cumberland in July 1978. His office on Bishop Walsh Road was conveniently situated near the former Sacred Heart Hospital on Bishop Walsh Road, he recalled, and after about eight months of renting, in 1979 he purchased office space upstairs. He relocated in 1998 from the upstairs offices to a new space downstairs, where the practice remains.
In addition to the patients he treated in private practice, Wagoner also helped establish hospice care in Allegany County, and provided it for most of his career — "35-40 years," by his estimation.
Wagoner practiced hospice care locally through the merger of Memorial and Sacred Heart hospitals into Western Maryland Health System, and continued when they combined locations at the former Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, now UPMC Western Maryland.
"There was another doctor here in town who came to me when I was new in town and said 'We don't have hospice, and I think it's a great thing,'" Wagoner recalled. "I said, 'I don't know anything about hospice.' He said 'You and I will work on it. We'll create hospice.' I said fine. He said, 'We'll work on it together. We'll take care of it.' He retired three months later."
Despite the unexpected turn of events, Wagoner came to enjoy that element of his work, something that he said folks have called him "crazy" for in the past.
"It's very challenging at times," Wagoner acknowledged. " ... You help not just the patient, but you help the whole family. You're treating a whole bunch of people at once."
Wagoner was modest about his own contributions to patient and family comfort in the process of providing end-of-life care.
"Hospice is one of those areas where doctors get a lot of credit for what the nurses do," Wagoner said. "We always had a wonderful team, hard-working people who wanted to be there. They chose to be in hospice. It wasn't a job that they were stuck in or didn't like. Some nurses wouldn't even think about being in hospice. So, we had a very dedicated group, which made it easy for me."
After such a long time practicing medicine, Wagoner said it's hard to recall the specifics of services provided to his many patients, save for some of the more "exceptional cases," of which they've had plenty. He's been asked that question frequently in the months since he decided to retire, Wagoner said, and a few highlights come to mind.
"As far as cases, we've had all kinds of interesting cases," he said. "Typically, with ALS — Lou Gehrig's disease — a family practice will probably have one in a lifetime. Between my private practice and in hospice, we probably treated 10 or 12. It's very exceptional."
Wagoner also recalled treating a patient born with a rare condition that left them with no natural immunities.
He began seeing the patient as an infant, he said, and until the child was five or six years old, treatment involved regular, expensive and painful gamma globulin injections that left the young one unable to walk for days at a time after the fact.
Wagoner learned of an experimental course of gamma globulin IV treatment being researched in California at the time, and was successful in getting his young patient enrolled locally.
"It was so new when it came out, they had to send it to the main pharmacy in Maryland who sent it to Sacred Heart," he said. "It wasn't even allowed to go private to a private doctor."
The experimental IVs proved successful. The patient continues receiving regular treatment to this day, but has survived well into adulthood, Wagoner said.
Family practice, Wagoner said, entails a little bit of everything.
"The last patient I just saw, she got ready to leave and she said, 'I gotta have a hug. 42 years ago, you gave me my favorite, best gift in life.' That was her daughter. I did (obstetrics) for the first five or six years in town as well," Wagoner said. "I would deliver the baby, and then go to the newborn nursery and do the newborn exam. I did it all. It was interesting. There are several people who come in here, and I have them, those kids and their kids. I've had several families of five generations, and a lot of four generations of family."
In more than four decades of practicing medicine, Wagoner said he's learned the importance of something he was first taught by his mentors in medical school, and something he's tried to impart to the students who've worked with him over the years.
"It comes down to real simple things," Wagoner said. "This is a patient. Talk to the patient, treat the patient the way you'd want to be treated. That's not true only in medicine, it's true in any business or any public thing you do, but it's true especially in medicine. If people don't trust you, you're not going to get where you want to be."
