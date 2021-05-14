CUMBERLAND — While the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 has been higher for older adults, kids have also been threatened by the disease.
Nine children in Maryland died because of the virus.
But parents can now help their kids, and the general population, fight COVID-19.
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend giving Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12 years old.
“Even those (children) who are not sick enough to be hospitalized can suffer longterm effects from (COVID-19),” Dr. Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s deputy health secretary, said Thursday.
Additionally, children who are infected with the virus can transmit it to other people.
“That’s why vaccination is so important,” she said.
Chan recommends parents with questions about the vaccine consult websites for the CDC and Food and Drug Administration rather than turning to social media.
“That’s essentially information right from the source,” she said of details on the CDC and FDA websites, which pertain to clinical trials and studies of children that already received the vaccine. “There are a lot of rumors out there about what the vaccine is and … they’re not based in science and not based in facts.”
Parents should discuss the vaccination process with their children.
“I understand parents have questions. I’m a parent myself,” Chan said. “I would … refer parents to their pediatrician that takes care of their children because they are in a really good place to help answer those questions.”
During the pandemic, many students across Maryland as well as the rest of the country fell behind on minimum vaccinations required for school enrollment.
“Kids have not been as caught up on their regular required childhood vaccines like the measles, chickenpox and other vaccines as they should have been,” she said. “We want to make sure to get kids caught back up before they go back to school in the fall.”
CDC advisers said it’s possible for adolescents to get routine immunizations with the COVID-19 shots “depending on circumstances and how far behind the child may be with their vaccines and in discussion with their pediatrician,” Chan said.
Pfizer-BioNTech, which is permitted to provide the COVID-19 vaccine under an emergency use authorization, started the regulatory process to gain full approval for the vaccine in people age 16 and older in the U.S.
The Maryland Department of Health will wait until Pfizer, and possibly other companies, receive full licensure for kids younger than 16 before considering whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be added to the list of inoculations required for children in the state’s public schools.
Trials are underway for COVID-19 vaccinations in children younger than age 12.
For that age group, after enough information is available, studies will be presented to the CDC and FDA to determine COVID-19 vaccination authorization, which could happen as early as September.
“They’re collecting data now,” Chan said. “That’s happening even in this state where there are families and children participating in clinical trials.”
Local health departments across the state are working with their school systems and health care providers to conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 12 to 15.
“We are making sure that we are providing appropriate amounts of Pfizer vaccine to them,” Chan said and added the state will distribute the next rounds of vaccine to county health departments in a similar way that allocation worked for older folks. “I know that we’ve been able to provide Pfizer vaccine to Allegany and Garrett counties for next week.”
She said Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov to find a vaccination site.
“We have added a new feature where families can search for … vaccines for (ages) 12 and up,” Chan said. “We will be adding more sites in the coming days.”
COVID-19 booster shots could be necessary in the future.
“That’s being discussed right now,” Chan said. “There’s not a specific recommendation at this point, but it is thought that it may become similar to a flu vaccine where the booster for COVID may change a little bit, say on a yearly basis.”
The CDC on Thursday said people that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks and social distancing in many indoor situations.
Chan said the state will explore when that could apply to school children.
“As we vaccinate more and more of the population, that’s what we’re moving to is trying to get back to … pre-pandemic,” she said. “We’ll certainly look at what the data suggests.”
Local COVID-19 vaccination informationThe Allegany County Health Department is working with UPMC Western Maryland to offer youth clinics beginning next week, ACHD Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via email.
Individuals age 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
A first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from noon until 6 p.m. May 21 in the hospital auditorium.
Individuals under age 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Online registration is available and walk-ins are welcome.
Folks interested in the vaccine should use the hospital’s entrance adjacent to the parking garage and be prepared to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
There will be an opportunity for individual questions and answers immediately prior to the vaccination.
The Allegany County Public Schools administration office said it was not prepared to answer questions from the Cumberland Times-News for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.