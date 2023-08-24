CUMBERLAND — The draft copy of Cumberland's historic preservation plan will be discussed during a public workshop and open house Sept. 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Allegany Museum on Pershing Street.
The city hired the Lakota Group of Chicago to create the plan, which is designed to strengthen Cumberland’s historic preservation program to facilitate housing and neighborhood revitalization, economic development and heritage tourism.
To view the plan, visit the website www.cumberlandpreservationplan.com.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Ruth Davis-Rogers, historic preservation planner, at 301-759-6431 or at ruth.davis-rogers@cumberlandmd.gov.
