Dream come true: Frostburg Police to make boy honorary officer

FROSTBURG — At a meeting Thursday, Frostburg’s mayor and City Council will announce the newest member of the city police force — honorary Frostburg police officer Landen Ritchie — a LaVale resident who, for his 10th birthday, hoped to get a birthday card from and see some officers.
Kim Ritchie, Landen’s mother, reached out to Frostburg City Police Chief Nick Costello and asked if they would sign a birthday card. A few days after his July 1 birthday, Landen’s wish came true. He got to take a tour of the department building, meet with a few of the officers and even sit in a cruiser.
The Cumberland Police Department made a goodie-bag for him and Maryland State Police drove by his house, Ritchie said.
“Landen is over the moon. Landen absolutely loves police officers — wants to be one,” Kim Ritchie said. “He has a police car Power Wheels he drives.”
With COVID-19, there wasn’t too much Landen’s family could do for the boy’s birthday, so Ritchie reached out to a friend on the force, who Landen affectionately calls “Buddy.” He was out of town at the time, but Ritchie ended up in contact with Costello and a few days later she surprised Landen with the visit to the station.
After meeting Landen, the city’s Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove said to Costello that they should do a little bit more.
“Looking at the excitement of him being able to be with the police and to sit in the police car, when they left, I said to Nick, ‘We need to do more for this young man. Let’s make him an honorary police officer. Let’s get him a badge, ID card and certificate honoring him,’” Grove said. “I think one of the biggest attributes of a police officer is courage, and Landen has more courage than imaginable for a 10-year-old.”
See, Landen has some health issues, including, the family found out in May after nearly a decade of testing, a genetic disorder so rare that there are about 400 total cases worldwide. As such, Landen and his family have for years had to make multiple trips to Morgantown, West Virginia, each month for life-sustaining injections.
“He has been in and out of the hospital his entire life,” Ritchie said.
For Landen, his excitement over police officers is no small thing. During their drives to Morgantown, they drive past a state police barracks, which is under renovation. He is filled with joy every time he sees a new addition. On top of it all, he will ask his mother to speed past, hoping they get pulled over and he can take a look inside.
“He’s very adamant that I am pulled over so he can see these buildings,” said Ritchie. “He wants mommy to go really fast so we can get pulled over, so I can go to jail, so he can see the jail.”
One of his favorite pastimes is driving through the neighborhood in his police car and pulling over his baby brother.
“When we met Landen, we were really impressed by his enthusiasm for policing and his perseverance through challenges. Landen’s ability to face adversity with strength, courage, and a positive attitude is inspiring, and we are proud to welcome him as an honorary police officer of the Frostburg City Police Department,” Costello said.
