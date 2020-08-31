Driver arrested after eluding Cumberland Police

CUMBERLAND — An 18-year-old city man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly failed to stop for two Cumberland Police officers who tried to stop his vehicle after he was found speeding on Frederick Street.
Devin Leonard Younger was issued numerous citations that included speeding, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.
Younger was apprehended after he drove from Frederick Street to Shade's Lane and then to Baltimore Avenue where his vehicle became disabled after it struck a curb.
After being issued the citations, Younger was released at the scene, police said.
