CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported in a crash Wednesday in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue that resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers involved in the mishap, Cumberland Police said.
Police said officers observed one of the drivers displaying signs of impairment before sobriety tests were administered, prompting the arrest of Ryan Scot Shafer, 26, of Cumberland.
Shafer was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued citations and released, pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.