OAKLAND — A Terra Alta, West Virginia, man remained jailed without bond Friday following his arrest on drug charges Wednesday during a traffic stop on Maryland Highway near Sand Flat Road, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Cody Robert Baker, 35, was arrested on felony drug distribution and firearms violations following the stop, police said.
A search of the vehicle during the stop reportedly led to discovery and seizure of 15 grams of suspected methamphetamines in addition to quantities of fentanyl and hydrocodone. In addition, officers seized $7,490 in currency, a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
