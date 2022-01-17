CUMBERLAND — A man was charged with driving under the influence Sunday after a vehicle accident that caused a widespread power outage in Cumberland’s South End, city police said.
More than 1,500 Potomac Edison customers were left without electricity following the 8 p.m. accident at the intersection of East Industrial Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
Police said the driver's truck struck and broke a utility pole, then hit two parked cars in a business parking lot as heavy snow fell across the city.
The man, who police declined to identify, was not injured.
Downed power lines caused portions of Virginia Avenue and Industrial Boulevard to be closed for several hours.
Police said the driver was issued citations and released after posting $2,500 bond.
