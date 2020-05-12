Driver escapes injuries in Morgan County concrete truck crash

GREAT CACAPON, W.Va. — The driver of a concrete truck that traveled out of control in the 3000 block of Detour Road and then overturned in a wooded area Monday reportedly escaped injuries, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew J. White, 26, apparently was not injured in the 9:54 a.m. crash that reportedly took place as he was descending an incline in the roadway. He told police the accident occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed. A small quantity of concrete spilled as a result of the crash, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
The truck is owed by BC Concrete of Cumberland Inc., police said.
The Morgan County Deputy Reserves assisted with traffic control at the scene.
