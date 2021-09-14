CUMBERLAND — One lane of state Route 51 remained closed late Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying a load of metal traveled out of control and crashed near Collier Run Road, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The driver reportedly escaped injuries when the crash occurred just before 3 a.m., prompting response of the District 16 Volunteer Fire Department to the scene.
The crash on Route 51 is the second rollover crash of a metal-carrying rig on Route 51 in five months, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the previous crash that occurred during the daytime hours May 6. That incident closed Route 51 for eight hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.