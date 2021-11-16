FROSTBURG — A Frostburg woman escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when her vehicle collided with the side of a tractor-trailer on state Route 36 at Interstate 68, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The 75-year-old woman, identified by authorities only by the last name of Klink, reportedly failed to yield right-of-way to the tractor-trailer, which was traveling north.
Authorities said the Klink vehicle was trapped under the truck and dragged a short distance.
Klink was freed from the wreckage by first responders from Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire departments, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, and transported to UPMC Western Maryland.
woman apparently escaped serious injuries Tuesday when her vehicle traveled out of control and overturned on state Route 36 near Interstate 68, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle following the crash that occurred just after 10 a.m. She was freed by first responders from Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire departments, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The victim was taken by county ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.