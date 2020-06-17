CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday at a vehicle crash on Industrial Boulevard after witnesses told police he placed a bag in the trunk of the vehicle prior to officers' arrival, Cumberland Police said.
A city police drug dog scan of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected heroin, fentanyl and syringes, police said.
Police arrested the driver, 30-year-old Kevin Scott McKenzie, on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and related offenses.
McKenzie was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending court review of the no-bail order directed by a district court commissioner.
The accident occurred at Industrial and Lamont Street and apparently was minor in nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.