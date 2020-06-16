CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer that crashed Saturday on eastbound Interstate 68 at Haystack Mountain first struck the concrete median wall before the rig traveled out of control and overturned, according to Maryland State Police.
The driver, 47-year-old Mahad Billie Maalim, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was not injured in the 6:25 a.m. single-vehicle crash.
Police said Maalim was operating a 2013 Freightliner when he failed to negotiate the turn on eastbound I-68 west of U.S. Route 220 south, struck the barrier and overturned, partially blocking the roadway.
An inspection by state police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers reportedly found no vehicle or driver violations.
Maalim was issued a citation for negligent driving.
LaVale fire and rescue volunteers, the Allegany County Hazardous Materials Team, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and the State Highway Administration responded along with state police following alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
