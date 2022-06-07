Driver injured in Cresaptown accident

Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.