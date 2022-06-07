Driver injured in Cresaptown accident

CRESAPTOWN — A motorist was injured late Tuesday when the vehicle he was operating struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on McMullen Highway in the area of Warrior Drive.
The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries in the mishap that occurred at about 11:15 a.m.
A first responder with the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance crew suffered a strained back during the incident response, according to Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Roger Bennett.
The accident victim and the EMS volunteer were both taken to UPMC Western Maryland for medical treatment, Bennett said.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Volunteer fire units from Cresaptown and Bowling Green also responded to the scene upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
