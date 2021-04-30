FRIENDSVILLE — A dump truck driver was injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Friendsville Road.
Few details were available, but the driver was flown by medevac for treatment after being freed from the vehicle that overturned just after 3 p.m.
The crash resulted in a fuel leak, promoting response of the Garrett County hazmat and special operations teams, Garrett County Emergency Medical Services, Bittinger EMS and volunteer fire units from Deep Creek, Accident and Eastern Garrett.
Units that were on scene for three hours.
