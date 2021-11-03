CUMBERLAND — A 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when a vehicle traveled out of control and overturned onto its top Tuesday evening at City View Terrace and Broadway Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Cumberland Fire Department ambulance took the unidentified injured motorist to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment following the 6 p.m. crash.
Police said the accident occurred when the driver of a 2004 Volkswagen Golf overcorrected after she apparently believed she was too close to the shoulder of the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.