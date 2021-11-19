CUMBERLAND — One person was injured Thursday when a passenger vehicle struck the trailer of a truck that reportedly pulled into its lane of travel on Industrial Boulevard at the Lamont Street intersection, according to Cumberland Police.
The injured driver of the automobile was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The mishap occurred just after 2 p.m. when the Chevrolet Silverado truck towing a trailer was driven from Lamont Street into the path of a Chevrolet Malibu being operated eastbound on lndustrial Boulevard.
Police did not disclose the identities of the drivers. The operator of the truck was issued a citation as being at fault in the crash.
Cumberland Fire Department and its ambulance also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.