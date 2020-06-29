Driver jailed in Interstate 68 stop near Frostburg

FROSTBURG — A Marion County, West Virginia, man was jailed early Monday on drug charges after Allegany county sheriff's deputies found 100 grams of suspected cocaine in his vehicle on Interstate 68.
A patrolling deputy reportedly observed traffic violations committed by the driver, who was identified as Timothy William Cook of Kingmont.
Cook, 35, was taken into custody after the powdered cocaine was discovered in his vehicle during a probable cause search shortly after the 12:30 a.m. stop. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS and CDS import into a
Cook was jailed without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.
A sum of cash and two hypodermic needles were also seized at the time of the arrest, police said.
